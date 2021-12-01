Mohanlal’s Marakkar hits 100 cr club before release

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham has reached 100 crore club before its release. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide through reservations alone. Activists claim that Marakkaare is the first Indian film to break this record.

Marakkar has also set a record in releases. From tomorrow, Marakkar will be displayed on 4100 screens around the world. The film has 16,000 shows daily. The film will be released in five languages.

Pre-booking had started from the day Marakkar Announced its release and that is how the movie got this benefit. This is the first such incident in Indian cinema. Mohanlal has also written on social media that tomorrow is a historic day for Kunhali and Malayalam cinema. Marakkar has got the highest number of release centres for a movie in Malayalam.

There are 631 releasing screens in Kerala. Of these, Marakkar will be released tomorrow on 626 screens. This is the first time a film has been released in so many screens in Kerala.