Omicron threat: India postpones resumption of scheduled international flights from Dec 15

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Wednesday that it will notify its decision in due course on the date of resumption of commercial international passengers airline services to and from India. The circular by India’s aviation monitor DGCA was issued as India was due to resume flights from December 15, nearly 20 months after these flights were suspended to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The decision was made in the wake of emergence of new Covid variant named ‘Omicron’.

‘Directorate General of Civil Aviation says it will notify its decision in due course on date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers airline services to/from India. In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new Variants of Concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course’, DGCA circular read.

In addition, the DGCA mentioned in the circular that all stakeholders are closely monitoring the global development of the new strain of COVID-19. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had recently announced the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15, which has now been postponed. The DGCA had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India with effect from March 23, 2020, due to Covid-19.