Pakistan issues visas for Hindu pilgrims from India

New Delhi: The Pakistan High Commission announced on Wednesday that it has issued 136 visas to pilgrims from India for visiting various religious sites in Pakistan. A statement issued by the high commission said that the group of Indian pilgrims is visiting Pakistan to participate in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh from December 4 to 15.

Shadani Darbar, which is over 300 years old, is a sacred place for Hindu pilgrims across the globe. The Shadani Darbar was constructed in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib.

‘The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines’, the Pak High Commission said. ‘It’s also reflective of Pakistan’s respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony’, it added.