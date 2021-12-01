Periya twin murder case: 5 CPI(M) members arrested by CBI

Kasaragod: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested five CPI(M) members including the branch secretary over the Periya double murder case here on Wednesday. The accused will be presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Ernakulam on Thursday.

The investigation team led by CBI DySP Anantha Krishnan recorded the arrest of the accused CPM branch secretary Raju, and the other workers Surendran, Sastha Madhu, Hariprasad and Reji Varghese. Earlier, CBI had summoned CPM local members to the Kasargod guest house for questioning. Later, it was announced that the CBI recorded the arrest of these five workers.

Youth Congress activists Kripesh and Sarath Lal were murdered on February 17, 2019 at Periya in Kasaragod. A single bench of the Kerala High Court had ordered a CBI probe in the case last year. The HC direction came after disregarding the state government’s request against a CBI probe into the case. ?The crime branch team had earlier arrested the area secretary and the local branch secretary before handing over the case to the CBI