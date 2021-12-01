PM Modi to lay the foundation for the ambitious Delhi-Dehradun Corridor Project on Dec 4

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation for a number of projects with a cost to talking to inter 18,000 crore while in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for 11 development projects, including the government’s ambitious initiative, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun), according to an official statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The corridor would cost roughly Rs 8,300 crore to construct and will shorten travel time from Delhi to Dehradun to two and a half hours once completed. It takes six hours to go from Delhi to the capital of Uttarakhand at the moment.

The corridor would be connected to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut via seven major interchanges. As per the PMO, it would also contain Asia’s largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for free animal migration.

According to the government, a 340-meter tunnel near Dehradun’s Dat Kaali temple will help reduce wildlife impact. To avoid animal-vehicle collisions, multiple animal passes are being built in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section. Rainwater harvesting will be a vital feature at every 500 meter interval and over 400 water recharge points along the economic corridor.

Also Read: Twitterati praise PM Modi’s gesture while meeting Former PM H D Devegowda

Over 2,000 crore would be spent on a greenfield alignment project linking Halgoa, Saharanpur and Bhadrabad, Haridwar, as part of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. It would provide continuous connection while also reducing travel time between Delhi and Haridwar.

The Haridwar Ring Road Project, which will run from Manoharpur to Kangri and cost over 1,600 crore, will relieve traffic congestion in Haridwar city, particularly during peak tourist season, while also improving connectivity with the Kumaon zone.