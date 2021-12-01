Security forces gun down two terrorists in an encounter in Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized two terrorists in an encounter in the Qasbayar area in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The dead terrorists include Yasir Parray, a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed and the other is a foreign militant and IED expert named Furqan.

Security forces recovered two AK rifles and ammunition from them. A search operation is underway in the area.