Serum Institute of India sends first export of Novavax Shot

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India has sent doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Indonesia, in its first export of the Novavax shot, the government said on Wednesday. The world’s biggest vaccine making exported 137,500 doses of Covovax, as it calls the shot, to the Southeast Asian country last week.

Also read: Omicron variant confirmed in 23 countries, number expected to grow: WHO chief

Indonesia has approved the vaccine but India and the World Health Organization have not given nod for this yet.