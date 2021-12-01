State government extended night curfew in 8 cities

Baroda: The Gujarat government extended night curfew in 8 cities of the state. The extension has been made by 10 days till December 10. The decision was taken due to the rising concern of the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’.

The night curfew has been in force in eight cities from 1 am to 5 am since November 1. The state government had earlier made RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming from countries categorized as `at risk’ by the Union Health Ministry. Nine countries have been classified as `at risk’ following worldwide concern about a new variant of coronavirus.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 40 new Covid-19 cases. The overall infection tally reached at 8,27, 475.The number of recovered cases rose to 8,17,108. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,092.