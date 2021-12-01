‘Stop injustice towards job seekers’: Rahul, Priyanka slams Centre on lack of opportunities in Railways

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday extended their support to job seekers in the Railways and called to stop the ‘injustice’ shown towards them.

Rahul Gandhi in his tweet claimed that there are ‘no jobs’ in the Railways now. ‘Earlier a job in the Railways was an honour, today there are no jobs in the Railways. Soon, the Railways will no longer be what it was earlier. Stop the injustice to the people. We want #JusticeForRailwaysStudents’, he tweeted in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi questioned that why the youth preparing for railway exams are not being heard. ‘Narendra Modi ji never makes his billionaire friends wait and had made preparations for them even before the farm laws were framed. But, what is your enmity with the youth? Why are youths preparing for railways exams not being heard? #JusticeForRailwayStudents’, she wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

She further demanded that the Indian Railway Management Service notification be issued immediately as also dates for Railway Group D exams. Priyanka also demanded that the time limit should be issued for the joining of Railway Recruitment Board’s Non Technical Popular Categories Exam candidates, and employment should be given to Railway apprentices.