Mumbai: Actor Swara Bhaskar pointed out on Wednesday that artists are finding it difficult to ‘tell stories’ and the government is using sedition law and UAPA provisions indiscriminately like ‘Prasad’. The actress made the comment during an interaction of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with members of civil society, on her three-day visit to Mumbai.

‘There is a state which is distributing UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and sedition charges like a ‘Prasad’ from God we don’t want to pray to. Artists today are facing a lot of resistance in telling stories. There are many who have risked their livelihoods and careers to keep the resistance alive’, the actor said, while being vocal about political and social issues on social media.

She further pointed out that comedians Munawar Faruqui, Aditi Mittal, Agrima Joshua have been targeted by right-wing groups and Mr Faruqui spent a month in jail for apparently ‘ hurting religious sentiments’. She also pointed out an incident of a venue being vandalised for hosting some comedians.

‘Common citizens are facing an ‘unaccountable mob’ which is being used by the ruling dispensation while the police and the state are giving it free rein’, the actor alleged, adding that the UAPA has been grossly misused. ‘The UAPA is not (meant) for common citizens but for protection against external forces and (maintenance of) internal security’, the actress added.