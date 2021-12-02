1,300-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga found in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir police found an old sculpture of Goddess Durga from the Khag area of the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to the police department’s official statement, an officer’s team from the Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir has been summoned to examine the retrieved sculpture.

The crew arrived at the District Police Office in Budgam on Tuesday and determined that the sculpture is of Goddess Durga and dated from around the 7th century AD (about 1300 years old).

‘The sculpture is carved in a black stone. This sculpture is of goddess Durga seated on a lion throne, the left side of the arm is missing from the shoulder, the sculpture is having the influence of Gandhara School of Art and right hand is holding a lotus’, read the release.

The sculpture was then transferred to the Department of Archaeology.