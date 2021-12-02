‘Bachpan ka dost’: Shreya Ghoshal refers to new CEO as Twitter digs up old exchanges!

Shreya Ghoshal has reacted to fans uncovering past conversations between her and new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, whom the singer has referred to as her ‘bachpan ka dost’ in a resurfaced tweet.

Shreya attended the Atomic Energy Central School No.4 in Rawatbhata till eighth grade when she was a classmate of Parag Agrawal. Following Agrawal’s selection as the new CEO of Twitter, the 37-year-old singer became a social media sensation.

Old tweets between the two were discovered by social media users. A basic conversation about how they are doing in life is one of the chat topics. The other one is a tweet from Agrawal, which read: ‘Nice DP, kya haal chaal hain. (Nice DP. How’s it going)’.

The singer reacted to the old tweets by writing, ‘Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho. Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh (You are digging out tweets from childhood. Do friends not tweet to each other? Why are you doing this time pass)?’

Earlier, Shreya had also congratulated her pal on his achievement. She wrote, ‘Congrats Parag Agrawal. So proud of you! Big day for us, celebrating this news’.

Ghoshal and Agrawal have been pals for a long time. In a tweet in 2010, fans were invited by Shreya to wish her ‘bachpan ka dost’ (childhood buddy) on social media. She wrote, ‘Hey all! Found another bachpan ka dost! Foodie and traveller… A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga. It was his b’day yesterday! Wish him pls’. To which, Agrawal replied, ‘Aila. You are influential. Followers and Twitter messages flooding in’.