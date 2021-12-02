Marakkar breaks Box-office records in UAE premieres; Collection reports released

‘Marakkar-Arabikadalinte Simham’, the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, has got the largest number of screenings than any Malayalam film. The movie was screened in 626 screens in Kerala and has a total of 4100 screens, including centres in other states countries including the UAE, GCC, UK, USA and Europe. The first collection reports of the UAE premiere of the film has been recently released.

The film was released in 64 theatres in the UAE alone. Famous trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that ‘Marakkar’ has earned Rs 2.98 crore from 368 screenings there, adding that 35,879 tickets have been sold in the UAE on the first day so far. Meanwhile, the producers have announced earlier that the film will get 16,000 screenings worldwide on its release date. Ashirwad Cinemas had earlier revealed that the film had collected Rs 100 crore from pre-release ticket bookings alone.

Cinephiles and Mohanlal fans have brought the release of the movie to a festive mood, and even DJ parties were held in all major centres before the first performances at 12 noon. The movie directed by Priyadarshan had come to screens after a long wait of 2 years, and was listed first in the much awaited New Indian Movies and Shows (most anticipated Indian movie) category at IMDB.