Cyclone Jawad: Deep depression likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours; IMD issues red alert

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued extensive warning in the view of Cyclone Jawad, on Friday morning and said that depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.

‘Depression, lay centered at 2330 hours IST of December 2, 2021, over Bay of Bengal near Lat 12.0 N and Long 87.5 E, about 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours’, the weather agency tweeted.

As the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal continues to develop in view of Cyclone Jawad, the Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent its adverse effects. The Government has planned to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad. The Prime Minister directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services like power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water, and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption. He further directed them to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also directed for 24×7 functioning of control rooms.

IMD has earlier informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh – Odisha around the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the wind speed ranging upto 100 kmph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.