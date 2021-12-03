UP people will soon change the Govt just like how they keep changing places’ names: Akhilesh Yadav

Jhansi: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government saying that people of the state will very soon change the government just like the way Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) changes the names of places.

‘Yogi government has only changed the names of places. Very soon people in Uttar Pradesh are going to change their government. Youth, farmers and businessmen in Uttar Pardesh have decided to get rid of the Yogi government. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh are going to benefit if Samajwadi Party comes in power’, the SP chief said while addressing a public meeting.

Also read: UP was free from riots for last 4.5 years: Yogi Adityanath

Yadav further said that Uttar Pradesh is the state where there is the most number of cases of crime against women in the country. ‘If any government has received the highest number of notices in the fake encounter, then it is the Uttar Pradesh government’, he added. Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year in Uttar Pradesh.