Cyclone ‘Jawad’ weakens into deep depression; likely to hit Puri coast on Monday

New Delhi: As a relief for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department informed that the cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ weakened into a deep depression on Saturday and is likely weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri on Sunday.

It lay centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal near 16.5 degrees North latitude and 84.7 degrees East latitude, about 200 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh), 310 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, 380 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha) and 470 km south-southwest of Paradip in Odisha.

‘A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30. It intensified into a depression on December 2 and further into a deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone on Friday noon’, the IMD said. ‘It is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a depression by tomorrow morning. It is likely to reach near Puri around tomorrow noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along the coast of Odisha towards the coast of West Bengal and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours’, they added.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha on Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday. The sea is expected to be turbulent and hence unsafe for shipping and also to fishermen in the central and north Bay of Bengal till Sunday.