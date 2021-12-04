Former CM Amarinder Singh worked for 2 hours a day, I rest for only 2 hours: Punjab CM Channi

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed on Saturday that the difference between him and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is that the Captain worked for 2 hours a day whereas he rests for 2 hours a day

Addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Channi said, ‘Our former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh worked for only 2 hours and I rest for only 2 hours. This is the difference. The new system is effective as now there is communication. Earlier, people used to wonder when the CM is awake. People ask me when do you even sleep’.

The Punjab CM further said that he was surprised after he was announced the new Chief Minister of Punjab adding that it is the proof of democracy in India that an ordinary citizen can also become a chief minister. ‘I was surprised on being named the Punjab CM. I cried over the phone when I was told this. I don’t know, it was crying out of happiness or what, but I know I was crying. This is the proof of democracy in India that a normal citizen born in a humble family can also become a Chief Minister. There should be a society where everyone should be equal’, Channi revealed.

He added that the people have to rise beyond the caste system in India. ‘If Congress has appointed a Dalit as CM, we should welcome that idea’, the Chief Minister added. Notably, Channi succeeded Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab in September this year following months of infights within the party and between himself and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.