Mithali’s biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ starring Taapsee to be released in February

The biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu,’ starring Taapsee Pannu, finally is scheduled to be released on February 4, 2022. The creators of the film have revealed the release date on the occasion of Mithali Raj’s birthday on Friday.

The film follows the life of Mithali Raj, the former captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket team, which includes her highs and lows, disappointments, and pivotal twists. Vijay Raaz also plays a key role in the film. Srijit Mukherji directs the film, which is produced by Viacom18 Studios.

‘Shabaash Mithu’ was shot in both domestic and foreign settings to depict Mithali’s legendary journey to the worldwide scene accurately.

