Full list of public holidays in 2022 released in UAE

Dubai: Under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet announced the public holidays for 2022.

UAE nationals and residents will enjoy a public holiday on January 1 to celebrate New Year.

Full list of public holidays in 2022 :

January 1: New Year’s Day

April 30 to May 4: Eid Al Fitr

July 8: Arafat Day

July 9, 10 and 11: Eid Al Adha

July 30: Islamic New Year

October 8: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day