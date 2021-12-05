Full list of public holidays in 2022 released in UAE

Dubai: Under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet announced the public holidays for 2022.
UAE nationals and residents will enjoy a public holiday on January 1 to celebrate New Year.
Full list of public holidays in 2022 :
January 1: New Year’s Day
April 30 to May 4: Eid Al Fitr
July 8: Arafat Day
July 9, 10 and 11: Eid Al Adha
July 30: Islamic New Year
October 8: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday
December 1: Commemoration Day
December 2 and 3: UAE National Day
