Security forces arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Shopian

Srinagar: Security forces arrested two terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba from Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A joint team of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve police Force (CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation in the Doomwani village. The forces received specific information about the presence of a militant named Shahid Ahmad Gaine and his close associate in the area. The other terrorist is identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie.

Also Read: Six die as car catches fire due to oil leak

The team also recovered Rs 2.9 lakh rupees arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades and eight pistol rounds.