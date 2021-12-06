Hrithik Roshan wraps up Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for ‘Vikram Vedha’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has completed the schedule for his forthcoming flick ‘Vikram Vedha’ after 27 days of filming in Abu Dhabi. Following the completion of the current schedule, the producers have commenced shooting the next leg with Saif Ali Khan in Lucknow. Taran Adarsh, a film critic and trade expert, verified the news on Twitter.

'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK COMPLETES ABU DHABI SHOOT, SAIF BEGINS IN LUCKNOW… #VikramVedha concluded its first schedule spanning 27 days in #AbuDhabi with #HrithikRoshan… Second schedule has begun with #SaifAliKhan in #Lucknow… 30 Sept 2022 release. pic.twitter.com/Uhfq0EP3H0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2021

Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the Tamil action thriller with R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the major roles, are directing the film. On September 30, 2022, the Bollywood adaptation, which will also star Radhika Apte in a key part, will be released. Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Filmworks is producing the film, which is being co-financed by Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone. The film is being hailed as the first-ever airborne action drama in the country. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will next be featured in the mythical drama ‘Adipurush’.