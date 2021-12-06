Release date of ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan announced

Mumbai: The release date of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan was announced. The film will hit cinema theatres on September 30, 2022.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original Tamil film starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri. it is produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Y Not Studios.