50th Anniversary celebrations: UAE leaders launch new Dh50 note paying tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed

The leaders of United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed the launch of a new Dh50 note to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the country. The new currency note pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the first-generation Rulers of the Emirates.

The front side of the new banknote features a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed on the right, and a memorial picture of the founding fathers after signing the union document in the centre. On the left side, it has an image of Wahat Al Karama – the memorial to the Emirates’ martyrs. The other side of the banknote includes a picture of the late Sheikh Zayed signing the union agreement. It also features a picture of Etihad Museum, which witnessed the establishment of the union and the raising of the UAE flag for the first time.

The note features different shades of violet, fluorescent blue marks of the UAE nation brand in the centre, and drawings and inscriptions created using advanced intaglio printing techniques. The Central Bank has also added symbols in Braille to help the visually-impaired consumers to identify the note’s value. This note will be the first to be made with polymer, which is more durable and sustainable than the traditional ones currently in use. It will help reduce the country’s carbon footprint as polymer is recyclable. The Dh50 banknote reportedly also has advanced security features to combat counterfeiting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, were present during the occasion. Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman were also present during the announcement ceremony.