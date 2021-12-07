Security forces arrest two terrorists

Srinagar: Security forces arrested an active terrorist and his associate from Ningli area in Sopore district, Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, Central Reserve Police Force and Rashtriya Rifles arrested Towfeeq Kaboo and his aid Bilal Ahmad Kaloo.

After getting information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the forces carried out a search operation. During which , the terrorist and his associate tried to escape from the spot but were later caught by the security personnel.

Earlier on Sunday, two terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested from Shopian district.