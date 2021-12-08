‘I will end up where I am destined to be’: Bravo talks about career and business launch

New Delhi: Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo confirmed that he will be in auction pool for the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL) and updated about his upcoming fashion label ‘Djb47’. The former Windies player also opened up that MS Dhoni personally played a big role in helping his career, and both of them have a great legacy at Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Bravo also confirmed that he would be entering the mega auction. ‘I am not retained by the CSK, but I will be in the auction, I will be 100 per cent in the auction. I do not know which team I will end up with. I will end up where I am destined to be. I do not know whether I will be picked up by CSK or not, I can be picked up by any other team as I am in the auction’, Bravo said. The 38-year-old all-rounder recently announced his retirement from international cricket at the T20 World Cup, bringing down the curtains on a career spanning more than 17 years.

Talking about his admiration for Dhoni, Bravo said that the former Indian skipper had played a great role in shaping his career. ‘We all know that MS Dhoni and I call each other brothers from another mother. We have developed a strong friendship. He is a global ambassador of the game and he has helped me with my career personally. We both have a great legacy at CSK and we have helped in turning that franchise into one of the most dominant franchises and that will be there in the history books. We have a strong friendship and that is more important than anything else’, Bravo said.

Bravo is now gearing up for his maiden innings as a fashion entrepreneur with the launch of his clothing line. DJ Bravo, as he is popularly known after his hit single ‘Champion’ launched Djb47 in partnership with Singapore-based 3 Big Dogs Pvt Ltd. ‘In life, there is nothing too late. This is one part of my business venture. My biggest fanbase is in India, what I am doing is for my fans. India has done so much for me, so I think it is fair and right that I launch my first store in India’, Bravo said. ‘There is a long-term plan, but I also need to take it slow. People have started to go outdoors, the plan is to open stores in UAE, Caribbean, the US, Australia. These are the long-term goals. My fanbase is spread across the globe, we have all the designs. Definitely, we have something in line for him (Dhoni). We want to do something for MS, the brand would want to give a tribute to him. The fans can also have access to it, but we want to focus on my brand, but we would want to do something for him’, he added.