NASA shares pics of Earth from space during the only total solar eclipse of 2021

On Saturday, December 4, the complete solar eclipse was most plainly visible from Antarctica and portions of South America, as well as other southern areas of the globe such as Australia and New Zealand.

While space fans in these locations made extensive plans to see the last solar eclipse of 2021, astronauts in orbit also had the opportunity to see the phenomena.

Through the cupola, a 360-degree window into space, the Expedition 66 crew onboard the International Space Station got a spectacular glimpse of the solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse was described as an ‘incredible sight to behold’ by a NASA astronaut. Even when the astronauts were not circling near Antarctica, the moon’s shadow fell on the Earth, which the astronauts could see firsthand.