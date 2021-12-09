Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches IAF helicopter crash site in Tamil Nadu

The Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, arrived at the disaster scene on Thursday morning. The chopper crash killed 13 persons, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife.

The IAF head arrived at the scene in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district along with state DGP C Sylendra Babu. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 people onboard the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper were killed.

Also Read: Sole survivor Group Captain Varun Singh suffered 45% burn injuries, vitals stable

General Rawat, India’s first CDS, was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the professors and student officers of the Staff Course. The IAF has launched an investigation into the incident.