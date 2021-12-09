An emirate in UAE announces 3-day weekend

Sharjah: Sharjah has announced a three-day weekend off for government employees. As per the new work week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be off for employees working in the government sector. The decision was made as per directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The new law will come into effect from January 1,2022. The working time for government employees will be from 7.30am to 3.30pm on weekdays.

Also Read: Dubai Shopping Festival: 100 visitors to get 25 kilograms of gold

Earlier the UAE Government had revised the workweek timings. As per the new order, all government employees will get two-and-a-half days off every week. All government employees will be working on Fridays till 12 pm and will get the rest of the day off. Saturdays and Sundays will be off days.