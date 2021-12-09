First case of Omicron variant reported in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan reported its first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Sindh province on Thursday. Geo News reported citing the provincial health department that a private hospital in the city of Karachi reported the first case of the variant in a 65-year-old female patient.

The Sindh health department said that the patient had arrived in the country from abroad. The patient, who was unvaccinated, depicted no symptoms of the infection. Qasim Siraj Soomro, Sindh Parliamentary Health Secretary, told the media that it was imminent that Omicron would reach Pakistan. ‘At the international level, several PCR tests were not positive in patients who were later diagnosed with Omicron infection. The new virus is highly mutated’, he added.

This development comes as Omicron has been reported in 57 countries, and World Health Organization (WHO) expects the number to continue growing.