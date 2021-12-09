Goa assembly polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to flag off the Congress campaign

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick start the poll campaign in Goa on December 10, tomorrow, ahead of Assembly elections slated for early next year. The Congress leader will be reportedly addressing a public meeting and will interact with various groups.

According to an ANI report, Priyanka’s itinerary includes a visit to Assolna where she will lay a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, interaction and lunch with tribal women at Morpirla in Quepem taluka, and interaction with ‘Amchem Mollem’ student activists at MCC hall, Margao. The Congress leader is also scheduled to address a women’s convention ‘Priyadarshani’ at the Costa ground, Aquem. An interaction with Mahila Congress office bearers and functionaries has also been planned. A convention of party workers of Mormugao has also been organised at Chicalim ground where prominent activists will be inducted into the party.

Reportedly, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had met Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, and held an hour-long meeting in the national capital. After the meeting, Raut hinted at a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Goa. Notably, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro had quit Congress in September this year and later joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. In another jolt to the party ahead of Goa Assembly polls, party MLA and former chief minister Ravi Naik tendered his resignation from the state Assembly earlier this week.

Assembly polls in Goa are slated for early 2022. Prior to party campaigns and Priyanka’s visit, party leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Goa in October for campaigning for the polls.