Covid-19 positivity rate reaches 0.09% in Delhi

New Delhi: The daily Covid-19 positivity rate has reached at 0.09% in New Delhi. As per the data released by the health department, 52 new cases and 37 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally has reached at 14,41,662 and death toll at 25,100. Only 2 deaths were reported in the December so far. The total recoveries is at 14,16,177. The number of active cases is 385, of which 181 are in home isolation.