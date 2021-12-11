Five killed in car-truck collision

Kheda: In a tragic incident five persons lost their lives after a truck collided with the car they were travelling. The accident took place near Porda village in Kheda district, Gujarat.

The victims were going to Jejra village of Viramgam taluka from Kapadvanj town. As per eye witnesses, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the car while trying to overtake another vehicle at a very high speed.

The unidentified truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Menia (28), Vikarm Bhabharia (31), Prabhu Bakudia (25), Bharat Jamod (42) and Sunil Kumadara (26).