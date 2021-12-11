India successfully test fired anti-tank missile from helicopter: Video

New Delhi: India successfully test fired anti-tank missile from an Indian Air Force helicopter. The test of indigenously-designed and developed Stand-Off Anti-Tank (SANT) missile was jointly carried out by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Pokhran ranges.

DRDO informed that the SANT missile is equipped with state-of-the-art millimetre wave (MMW) seeker that provides high precision strike capability from a safe distance. The weapon can neutralize targets up to a range of 10 kms.

DRDO has successfully tested Pinaka-ER Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at Pokhran Range on today morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the agency test-fired a vertical-launched short-range surface-to-air missile and an air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I at Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast.