Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share pictures from their haldi ceremony

On November 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a private ceremony in a castle fort in Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple made their union official by posting photos from their wedding on social media, causing the internet to go crazy with congratulations from all over the world.

Now, here’s a look at the couple’s haldi ceremony, which was a riot of laughter packed with pleasant, ecstatic moments and a lot of fun. Kaif and Kaushal took to their official Instagram accounts to share photos from their beautiful haldi ceremony with the caption, ‘Shukr. Sabr. Khushi’ which translates to ‘Gratitude. Patience. Happiness’.

From December 7-9, the couple held a lavish wedding party at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Mehendi, haldi, sangeet, and the wedding function were among the rites.

Friends and other members of the film community such as Ishaan Khatter, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Vikrant Massey, and others wished the newlyweds as soon as the Bollywood pair uploaded their photos from the haldi ceremony on Instagram.

The couple arrived in Mumbai from Rajasthan on Friday and are said to have settled into their new Juhu residence. In the next days, Kaushal and Kaif will allegedly have a reception party for their film industry acquaintances, and they will most likely start work when the wedding festivities are over.