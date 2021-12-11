Katrina, Vicky to host wedding reception in Mumbai next week: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, putting an end to months of speculation. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family.

VicKat, as the pair is known among their fans, has even planned their wedding reception in Mumbai. According to rumours, Vicky and Katrina are reportedly planning a party in Mumbai for their Bollywood pals in the upcoming days and will resume work after the wedding festivities are complete.

Vicky and Katrina’s Mumbai reception has been arranged on a grand scale, with a number of notable industry figures expected to attend.

As per reports, the increased incidence of COVID-19 due to the Omicron form might be a hindrance. However, no formal information has been released.