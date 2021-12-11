Sabarimala curbs lifted partially, Pambasnanam, Balitharpanam allowed

The Kerala government has given more concessions for pilgrims visiting the Ayyappa Shrine atop a steep hill Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta District.

The authorities had already published various dos and don’ts in the light of the threat of Covid 19. Ayyappa devotees will now be allowed to take the customary holy dip in the holy river Pamba (Pambasnanam) and perform rites of ancestor worship (balitharpanam).

However, the decision to allow devotees to bathe in the river would be made after a daily inspection of the water level. The traditional trekking route between Pamba and Neelimala, which passes through Appachimedu and Marakotam, will be reopened. Neelimala and Appachimedu will both have primary healthcare services. Pilgrims are also allowed to spend the night at Sannidhanam, according to the government.