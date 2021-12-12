‘Do not get trapped in political secularism’: Asaduddin Owaisi to Muslims

Mumbai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslims not to get trapped in political secularism. The MP from Hyderabad said this while addressing a rally in Mumbai.

‘I want to ask Muslims of India what we got from secularism? Did we get reservations from Secularism? Did the people who demolished the mosque get punishment? No, no one got anything. I believe in constitutional secularism and not in political secularism. I appeal to all not to get trapped in political secularism’, said Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressed a very successful #TirangaRally in #Mumbai today. The rally was organised to demand reservations for backward Muslims of Maharashtra & ensure protection of Waqf properties in the state. Must commend everyone in AIMIM Maharashtra for making this rally a huge success. pic.twitter.com/Dk7i1sS69h — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 11, 2021

The AIMIM leader demanded reservations for backward Muslims of Maharashtra and demanded protection of Waqf properties in the state. He accused that if the state government provided reservations, then Muslim children would have received education.