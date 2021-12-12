DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

‘Do not get trapped in political secularism’: Asaduddin Owaisi to Muslims

Mumbai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslims not to get trapped in political secularism. The MP from Hyderabad said this while addressing a rally in Mumbai.

‘I want to ask Muslims of India what we got from secularism? Did we get reservations from Secularism? Did the people who demolished the mosque get punishment? No, no one got anything. I believe in constitutional secularism and not in political secularism. I appeal to all not to get trapped in political secularism’, said Asaduddin Owaisi.

The AIMIM leader demanded reservations for backward Muslims of Maharashtra and demanded protection of Waqf properties in the state. He accused that if the state government provided reservations, then Muslim children would have received education.

