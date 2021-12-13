2 police officials killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar, 12 personnel injured

Srinagar: Two police personnel were killed and 12 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

#SrinagarTerrorAttack: Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable #succumbed to their injuries & attained #martyrdom. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/VPe0Pwoyfy — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

The injured personnel have been evacuated to an Army Hospital where are undergoing treatment at an Army Hospital, according to Kashmir Zone Police. Police said that one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack that took place in the Pantha Chowk area of the city.