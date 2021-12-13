DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

2 police officials killed in terrorist attack in Srinagar, 12 personnel injured

Dec 13, 2021, 10:45 pm IST

 

Srinagar: Two police personnel were killed and 12 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

 

The injured personnel have been evacuated to an Army Hospital where are undergoing treatment at an Army Hospital, according to Kashmir Zone Police. Police said that one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack that took place in the Pantha Chowk area of the city.

