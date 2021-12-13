A proud moment for India! Miss Universe crown donned once again by Indian beauty

The 21-year-old Punjabi woman Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu representing India at the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel, won the title 21 years after Lata Dutta in 2000.

The final round was between India and Paraguay. Former Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico, presented Sandhu with the crown at the event which was live-streamed globally. ‘What advice would you give to young ladies watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?’ the contestants were asked during the final round.

Harnaaz responded by saying,’ Knowing that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourself to others and instead focus on the more pressing issues that are affecting the world. You are the leader of your life, so come out and speak for yourself. You are the voice of your own. I had faith in myself, and that is why I am here now.’

Her outfit contained components that represented a woman’s protective instinct. ‘Mirrors’ and ‘the umbrella’ were 2 important motifs on her dress. The dress featured intricate mirror work and embroidered technique that dates back to 13th century Persia and was introduced to India during the Mughal Empire. Mirrors are used to catch or blind the evil eye, reflecting bad luck and evil spirits away from the wearer, according to traditional Islamic beliefs. Shisha torans were hung over the entrance door to keep off evil spirits in Hinduism and Jainism, Where they are used to ward off evil eyes or spirits.