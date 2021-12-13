Bihar: 7-yr-old boy killed in a suspected tiffin bomb attack

Bhagalpur: A seven-year-old boy was killed when a suspected ‘tiffin bomb’ went off close to a Sufi shrine in Bhagalpur on Monday. The blast took place near Maqdoom Shah Dargah in Nathnanagar police station area of the district when Amrit Das, resident of a locality closeby, fiddled with one of the many tiffin boxes kept outside the shrine.

According to Nathnagar inspector Mohd Sajjad Hussain, the boy was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Bomb disposal squad has been brought in to inspect the other abandoned tiffin boxes lying outside the dargah, the inspector said.

Also read: Ranni: Mother arrested for the brutal murder of 27-days-old child

The incident has triggered tension in the communally sensitive Nathnagar area, where three children were injured when a crude bomb went off in Momin Tola area two days back and a ragpicker was killed in an explosion close to a railway track.