Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Cara Williams dies at 96

Cara Williams, best known for her Oscar-nominated picture ‘The Defiant Ones,’ passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. Her daughter Justine Jagoda and great-nephew Richard Potter both confirmed her death.

Richard Potter verified the news of her death on Twitter. She wrote, ‘My Great Aunt, who might have been the last surviving Golden Age of Hollywood actress died on Thursday at 96. #Oscar & #Emmy Nominated. #CaraWilliams. RIP Cara’.

Cara William was born Bernice Kamiat on June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York. She began her career as an actor and starred in films including Darling Wide Open Town, In the Meantime, and Happy Land. The actress went on to have major supporting roles in films such as Boomerang!, The Helen Morgan Story, and The Girl Next Door. She also worked for television for a few years, for which she received a lot of praise.

Cara’s television role Gladys in CBS’ Pete and Gladys garnered her an Emmy nomination. She was also nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her excellent performance in Stanley Kramer’s The Defiant Ones, in which she played a widowed mother opposite Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis.