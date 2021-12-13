PM wants Indians to take these three resolutions

After inaugurating phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which cost about 339 crores, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted people to make three resolutions for the country. The prime minister told a crowd gathered inside the Kashi Vishwanath complex that every Indian is a part of God to him, and that he wants to ask them for ‘something,’ not for himself, but for the country.

‘I want three resolutions for our nation, not for me,’ he told the audience, which included Hindu seers. ‘Cleanliness, creation, and persistent efforts for a self-reliant India.’

Modi referred to cleanliness as a ‘way of life,’ and urged people to join him in this endeavour, particularly the Namami Gange Mission. In response to the second resolution, Prime Minister Modi stated that Indians had lost faith in their own creation as a result of the long era of slavery. ‘I appeal upon every countryman today, from this thousand-year-old Kashi, to create with full confidence, innovate, and do it in an original way,’ he added.

The third resolution, according to the prime minister, is to step up efforts toward ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’ He ended his address by stating that India is celebrating its 75th year of independence and that ‘we must concentrate now on how India will be when it celebrates its 100th year of freedom.’