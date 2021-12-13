Ranni: Mother arrested for the brutal murder of 27-day-old child

Pathanamthitta: A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her 27-day-old child in Ranni, on Monday. The accused, identified as Blessy, a Kottayam native residing at Ranni has killed her son by slamming the child’s head on the wall on Thursday.

Blessy and her husband Benny Xavier brought their son to the Taluk hospital saying that the baby was not well. But the child was reportedly dead even before reaching the hospital. The injury at the back of the head was revealed in the autopsy conducted at the Govt Medical College in Kottayam. The murder came to light after the police interrogated Blessy after which she confessed the crime.

Police officials said that the prematurely born baby had health issues very often. On the day of the incident, the baby cried incessantly which agitated the accused, and she banged the the child’s head on the wall. They added that a case has been registered and Blessy will be presented at the court soon.