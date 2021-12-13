Shehnaaz shares pic showing Sidharth as an ‘angel’ on his birthday

Well-known television actor Sidharth Shukla’s demise on September 2nd came as a shock for the whole Bollywood industry. Shukla passed away at the age of 40 due to a severe cardiac arrest.

However, the actor had left behind countless priceless memories for his fans and loved ones who recently recognised him on his 41st birthday. Fans paid tribute to the late star across social media platforms. However, one social media post, in particular, drew the attention of netizens.

On December 12, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend has dedicated a special post to late actor Sidharth. The actor can be seen flaunting his contagious smile with beautiful wings added at his back in an Instagram image. Shehnaaz posted the photo without a caption, afterall a picture is worth a thousand words, right?

In the comments section, netizens echoed Shehnaaz Gill’s words, expressing their love and support for them. One fan wrote, ‘Happiest Birthday In Heaven To Our Most Loving, Handsome, Kind, Honest One And Only Sid’ while another commented, ‘There was and never will like him, he Is a legend’. Several fans also took to their Twitter handles to pay a tribute to the actor.

Apart from Shehnaaz Gill, several other celebrities recalled the late actor, including Vidyut Jammwal, Kamya Punjabi, Jasmine, and others.