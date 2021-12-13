UK scientists urge for more regulations to combat the omicron rise

According to British experts, the British government may need to impose stricter restrictions to halt the spread of the omicron version and avert a new wave of COVID-19 deaths.

Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the delta strain, according to UK health officials, and is likely to replace it and become the main variant in the country within days. On Friday, the United Kingdom registered 58,194 coronavirus cases, the biggest number since January, though it’s unclear how many were the omicron type.

Concerns about the new version prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government to reinstate restrictions that had been eased nearly six months before. In most indoor venues, masks must be worn, immunisation certificates must be presented to attend nightclubs and people are encouraged to work from home if at all feasible.