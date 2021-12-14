Army Chopper Crash: Captain Varun Singh’s medical condition continues to be critical

New Delhi: Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of IAF Chopper crash continues to be in critical medical condition, but stable, reported ANI. He is on life support system in Bangalore command hospital. The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry.

On Thursday, Singh was shifted to Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington’s Military Hospital for further treatment. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday and enquired about the health of IAF group captain Varun Singh.

Also read: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend the tenure of CBI Director

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8. Others who died in the crash included his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.