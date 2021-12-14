‘Carry swords to protect cows’: VHP leader Sadhvi Sarawati

Udupi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Saraswati asked Hindus to buy and carry swords to protect their homes and cows. The VHP leader said this while addressing Hindu Sangama programme organized by the VHP and Bajrang Dal in Uduppi, Karnataka.

‘Across the world Gau Mata (cow) is respected, but in Karnataka, the cow is killed for meat. Such slaughterers have no right to live in this country. Cows are being stolen from the cowsheds of Hindus showing arms. We all should carry swords to save the Gau Matha. Since the day I was born I had two resolutions. One is to build a temple for Lord Ram and the other to end cow slaughter in India’, said Sadhvi Saraswati. If people can afford to buy phones worth lakhs of rupees, they can definitely buy and keep weapons at home for protection of their cows, she added.

VHP leader asked the state government to bring strict laws against Cow slaughter. She also said that some anti-national people are praising Tipu Sultan and people should be protected from them. She also urged the state government to bring laws against religious conversion and Love Jihad.