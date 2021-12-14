Child labour: Kerala Govt announces incentives for information givers under new scheme

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government informed that those who share information on child labour will get an incentive of Rs 2,500, according to a new government scheme. State Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Veena George said on Tuesday that the department has accorded sanction for the incentive initiative as part of efforts to prevent child labour in the state.

The minister noted that child labour has already been banned in the country and made a criminal offence. Though the instances of child labor is lower in the southern state, children are brought to Kerala for jobs through migrant workers and their labour contractors, she said. ‘This can be prevented only with the support of people. According to the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, children under the age of 14 years should not be engaged in labour’, the minister added.

She explained in a statement that the law also stipulates that children above the age of 14 years and under the age of 18 years should not be engaged in any hazardous work. When children have to work for many reasons, it adversely impacts their mental and physical development, she said adding that there were reports of child labour in many places after the outbreak of the Covid-19. The confidential information should be communicated to the District Child Protection Officer of the officer designated by them. Based on the information provided by the individuals, steps would be taken to curb child labour with the support of police, labour and other concerned departments, the minister added.