‘He is a great actor, don’t think he needs any help: Real Kapil on Reel Kapil’s performance in ’83’

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev heaped praises on the ‘reel’ Kapil Dev performed by Ranveer Singh in the Bollywood movie ’83’.

‘Ranveer is a great actor. I don’t think he needs any inputs or any help. He just spent time with me and rest he is smart enough. After watching the trailer I am very emotional, but let’s wait for December 24 to see the end product. I can’t say anything till it is released’, Kapil Dev was quoted by ANI. Earlier Kapil Dev, in an interview with The Quint, was asked what he thought of Deepika Padukone’s casting in the film as his wife Romi, to which he replied- ‘I think mixed because I don’t know how much the role of my wife is in ’83, so one does not realise what they are trying to do there’.

’83, a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan, brings India’s historic World Cup win of 1983 to the big screen and the trailer promises a ride as thrilling as the final match itself. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of manager PR Man Singh. Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film.

The film’s initial release date was April 10, 2020. However, it was shifted to Christmas due to the pandemic. After several changes in the release dates due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the film will finally hit the screens on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.