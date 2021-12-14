Indian-American Neurosurgeon’s tea recipe leaves netizens enraged! Watch viral video to find out the real reason

Chai is not just a beverage for many people, it’s an emotion! Right after coming out of bed in the morning or after a crazy working day, a cup of tea having the super power to set our mood right. Maybe this love for tea had led to a stir under the post of Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a famous Indian-origin American Neurosurgeon, a prominent TV personality who is also the chief medical correspondent of CNN, where he was found was teaching his daughters how to make tea.

The recipe was claimed to be sort of a family legacy passed on to generations, and the viewers whi expected some authentic tea recipe was felt disgraced in the beginning itself, when he used a teabag for the preparation. While the video started off on a nostalgic note with Dr. Sanjay explaining that the cups he is using are from his mother, netizens could find nothing else in the video to be more traditional. But, what triggered everyone the most was the final product, as one of Dr. Sanjay’s daughters poured the tea in the teapot – it looked much pale and not at all like the kind of tea that we find in our Indian homes. The 3.31 minute long video was posted by the official Twitter account of CNN.

Continuing family tradition, Dr. Sanjay Gupta teaches his daughters the chai recipe he learned from his mother. https://t.co/wVDFVQ6l67 pic.twitter.com/M4gxsjGxqu — CNN (@CNN) December 9, 2021

Indians all over the world poked fun at him for westernising the desi staple. Many people were found criticising the recipe to be ‘not tea’, but some flavoured milk and water. And many others were disturbed by how pale and flavourless the drink seemed to be. However, there were also people who appreciated his effort and mind-set to pass over the recipe, which is a ‘family legacy’ to his daughters.